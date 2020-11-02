Denies having an agreement in place with Wests Tigers

Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr has denied having any heads of agreement deal with the Wests Tigers as speculation continues to grow surrounding his NRL future.

Addo-Carr, who is contracted to the Storm for another year, is expected to be granted an early release by the club to return to Sydney and be closer to family.

The club has made it clear on a number of occasions that an early release would only be granted should they receive fair compensation in return. The Bulldogs, the Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers are the clubs reported to be in the mix to sign the speedster.

However, Nine News reporter Danny Weidler on Sunday revealed Addo-Carr could backflip on his request for an early release to stay with the Storm for another year despite having an “agreement” in place with the Wests Tigers.

Responding to that report, Addo-Carr was yesterday reluctant to provide any update on whether he would indeed look to stick it out with the Storm for one more season.

“I haven’t really spoken to my manager since the start of the finals,” he said.

And when asked if he had an agreement deal with the Tigers, the Storm winger simply replied: “No.”

“My manager is sorting everything out off the field and I’m not too fussed about it,” Addo-Carr added.

Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm (Getty)

The speedster is currently in NSW camp ahead of the State of Origin opener in Adelaide tomorrow night. He has been eyeing a move from the wing to fullback in the NRL and has been backed by Blues coach Brad Fittler to make a successful position shift.

“Watching Josh lately I don’t doubt he can play fullback at all,” Fittler said on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth two weeks ago.

“He’s fit. He’s not a player who will go full speed and then rest he’s got effort on effort.

“I think he could do it easy.”