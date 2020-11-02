Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped at the airport

Deepika Padukone is all set to be seen in director Shakun Batra’s next untitled project. The actress had been shooting for the same in Goa along with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Dhairya Karwa for the past couple of days. The film is set to be based on new-age relationships.



Today, we snapped the cast as they returned back to Mumbai at the private airport. Deepika was seen wearing a striped midi while Ananya Panday opted for a casual yet chic avatar. Siddhant Chaturvedi on the other hand waved out to the paparazzi as he zoomed off in his ride. Check out the latest pictures of the cast below.