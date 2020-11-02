Day after game, Ravens CB Humphrey positive for COVID-19 By





Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he tested positive for COVID-19, one day after playing a full game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon,” Humphrey posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Humphrey, 24, played all 53 defensive snaps for the Ravens in Sunday’s 28-24 defeat to the Steelers at Baltimore. He also played five snaps on special teams and finished the day with two tackles.

Humphrey missed practice on Wednesday when he was sent home with symptoms of the common cold. He returned to practice Thursday and resumed the normal schedule in advance of the game.

The Ravens released a statement Monday saying a player tested positive for COVID-19 but did not identify him, nor did they address whether that player might have been exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms well in advance of Sunday’s game.

“In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing, and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol,” the Ravens’ statement read. “The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance.”

The Steelers said in a statement that their COVID-19 testing from Sunday returned all negative results.

“This morning, the NFL informed us that a Baltimore Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19. We will follow the NFL’s intensive protocols and take precautionary measures … to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff remain our highest priority,” the statement read.

Humphrey, who made the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All Pro selection last year, has 39 tackles this season, including 2 1/2 sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles in seven games, all starts.

In four seasons, the former first-round selection out of Alabama, has played 53 games (35 starts) with eight interceptions, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries with 170 tackles.

–Field Level Media