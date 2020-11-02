D.K. Metcalf dubbed ‘Baby Bron’ by LeBron James after starring for Seahawks again

LeBron James dubbed DK Metcalf “Baby Bron” as the Seattle Seahawks star produced another dominant performance against the San Francisco 49ers.

Metcalf enjoyed the best game of his career, the wide receiver finishing with 12 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 37-27 win over the 49ers at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

It gave Metcalf – who showed incredible speed to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return in Week 7 – new career bests in both receptions and yards as NFC West leaders the Seahawks (6-1) bounced back from their overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time NBA champion James posted an Instagram story, which read: “WE BUILT DIFFERENT!! @DKM14 AKA BABY BRON.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said: “What a fantastic game he played. Just so tough and so physical.

“Just a dominant player out there today, with a couple of touchdowns, and just big plays, one right after another.”

“He’s just so freakin’ tough,” Carroll said. “Whether he’s blocking guys, or whether he’s catching the ball, or they smack him when the ball arrives, and he stands over those guys when they fall off of him.

“When he caught the ball on the crossing route, I started screaming that they weren’t going to get him, right when he was way over there, because he’s just too fast. He just circled the whole defense and put it in the end zone, and I don’t even think they touched him. It was a great play.

“We’re so lucky to have him, and to have him growing and emerging into such a dominant football player. He’s really something.”

After Seattle’s Tyler Lockett had 15 catches, 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns last week, the Seahawks became the first team ever to have different players with 12/150/2 or better in back-to-back games, per Stats Perform.

Tyler Lockett last week: 15 catches, 200 rec yards, 3 rec TD DK Metcalf this week: 12 catches, 161 rec yards, 2 rec TD The @Seahawks are the first team all-time to have different players with 12/150/2 or better in back-to-back games. #Seahawks — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) November 2, 2020

“Tyler actually told me on the field, ‘Man, we have the best duo in the league,'” Metcalf said. “We feed off of each other very well … We don’t care who gets the credit or who gets the shine one week, because he has my back no matter what and I have his no matter what.

“And like I said, shout out to D-Mo [David Moore] and Freddie [Swain]. They come up clutch every time they come into the game. It just speaks highly of our receiver room and the standard that we hold each other to.”

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was 27-of-37 for 261 yards and four touchdowns, without an interception against the 49ers.

Wilson regrouped after throwing three interceptions against the Cardinals, boosting his MVP candidacy.

“The Russ for MVP train is back on the tracks,” Seahawks team-mate and wide receiver Metcalf said. “Let’s go.”

“Russell played terrific today,” Carroll said. “He knew how this game was going to go; we had to throw the ball quick, and a lot of short stuff and all that … He did a great job throughout the day.”