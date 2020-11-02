CRTC launches public consultation on Northwestel’s services

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has launched a public consultation on Northwestel’s services.
The CRTC says that the consultation will “help determine whether more needs to be done to ensure Canadians living there have access to high-quality services at reasonable rates.”
For context, the CRTC regulates Northwestel’s retail rates for its services. The commission is currently considering Northwestel’s application to offer unlimited data on certain residential and business plans.
The CRTC is seeking comments on the affordability of services for residents and businesses in the north, along with comments on the quality of telecommunications services and how the CRTC may foster competition in the area.
“Now more than ever, telecommunications services have become indispensable for Canadians no matter where they live. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the digital divide between Canada’s north and south,” CRTC chairperson Ian Scott, said in a news release.
“We would like to hear from northern Canadians about their experiences related to telecommunications services so we can help bridge the divide and ensure that they have high-quality services at affordable prices.”
Canadians can share their opinions by January 20, 2021 by filling out the online form, writing to the CRTC secretary general or by fax. The CRTC notes that the comments will form part of the public record and inform its decision.
Source: CRTC