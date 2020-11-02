Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The latest:

BREAKING: Premier Brian Pallister says Manitoba is giving ‘serious consideration’ to imposing a temporary curfew, asks Manitobans to weigh in.

Ontario reports 948 more COVID-19 cases as new long-term care standard coming.

PM Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs about COVID-19 response in U.K.

As COVID-19 sweeps across Russia, hospitals buckle under the strain.

Manitoba is considering whether to impose a temporary curfew on its residents as the province continues to grapple with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Premier Brian Pallister said at a news conference Monday that “late-night situations” in the Winnipeg region, a coronavirus hot spot, has significantly caused an “expansion” of cases.

He told reporters he’s discussed the curfew as an option to mitigate larger gatherings with Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer.

“According to Dr. Roussin, this is an action that we should seriously consider, and I am seriously considering it now,” the premier said

Pallister discussed the possible new health restrictions as Manitoba is entering the first day the Winnipeg region is following new rules under its red alert status. Movie theatres, libraries, sports facilities, restaurants, bars and dining rooms are closed for at least two weeks.

The rest of the province is under the orange level.

Over in the United States, the government’s top infectious diseases expert is cautioning that the country will have to deal with “a whole lot of hurt” in the weeks ahead due to surging coronavirus cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments to the Washington Post take issue with President Donald Trump’s frequent assertion that the nation is “rounding the turn” on the virus.

Fauci said the U.S. “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising cases as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months. He said the U.S. will need to make an “abrupt change” in public health precautions.

Speaking of the risks, Fauci said he believes Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective,” while Trump is “looking at it from a different perspective.” Fauci, who’s on the White House coronavirus task force, said that perspective is “the economy and reopening the country.”

White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in response that Trump always puts people’s well-being first, and Deere charged that Fauci has decided “to play politics” right before Tuesday’s election. Fauci has said in his decades of public service he’s never publicly endorsed any political candidate.

WATCH | Trump supporters chant ‘Fire Fauci’ at Florida rally:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters began chanting ‘Fire Fauci,’ in reference to the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, during a rally in Opa-locka, Fla. 0:26

The president touched on Fauci’s service in the early morning hours on Monday as he spoke at a campaign rally in Florida. Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 231,000 people in the U.S. this year remains prominent in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters.

“Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump replied to thousands of supporters early Monday, adding he appreciated their “advice.”

Speaking at a rally on Monday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden again lambasted Trump and his record on COVID-19, saying he would do more to slow the spread of the virus, of which there have been more than 9.2 million cases in the U.S. alone.

“The first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump,” he said during a drive-in rally in Cleveland.

What’s happening around the world

The head of the World Health Organization said he has been identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter late Sunday that he is “well and without symptoms” but will self-quarantine in “coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

Speaking from home, Tedros said on Monday that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries in Europe and North America presented leaders with a “critical moment for action.”

The WHO director general has been at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 46.5 million people and led to more than 1.2 million deaths, according to a count of confirmed cases by Johns Hopkins University.

Tables are wrapped in plastic as restaurants and bars go under the COVID-19 lockdown in Frankfurt on Sunday. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

In Europe, several countries are tightening restrictions this week, starting with a partial shutdown Monday in Germany, as authorities across the continent scramble to slow a rapid rise in coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm their health-care systems.

Britain and Austria will follow suit later in the week, closing restaurants, bars and nonessential shops. Italy, Greece and Kosovo also announced new measures. In some places, the new rules — which vary in strictness — are prompting violent protests by people frustrated at once again having to forgo freedoms.

But in many, experts are saying they should have come weeks ago — a reflection of the increasingly difficult balance many countries are struggling to strike between controlling the virus and boosting already damaged economies.

“We are aware of the frustration, the sense of loss, the tiredness of citizens, also of the anger which is being manifested in these days, by citizens who find themselves living with new limits to their personal freedom,” said Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, as he defended his government’s decision to order new measures.

​​​​​In the Americas, coronavirus cases continued their grim climb in the United States on Sunday, with Midwestern states experiencing record hospitalizations.

The Brazilian health minister, who is ill with COVID-19, was to stay in a military hospital overnight on Sunday, after having been discharged from a civilian facility earlier in the day.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India recorded 45,231 new infections, taking total cases there to 8.23 million.

South Korea said it will expand its mandatory mask policy to spas, wedding halls and other places as part of new physical distancing rules.

A health worker performs a swab test on a man at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Kolkata, India, last week. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images)

In the Middle East, Iran’s daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday.

South Africa remains the hardest-hit country in Africa, with more than 726,000 cases reported since the outbreak began and more than 19,400 reported deaths.

What’s happening in Canada

As of Monday morning, provinces and territories in Canada had reported a cumulative total of 238,826 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 199,465 as recovered or resolved. A News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting stood at 10,197.

Ontario reported 948 new COVID-19 cases, with 315 in Toronto, 269 in Peel Region, 81 in York Region and 64 in Ottawa. The province, which as of Monday reported 350 cases in hospital with 72 in ICU, also announced seven new deaths.

Monday’s numbers come as Premier Doug Ford announced the government will commit to a new standard that will provide long-term care residents with an average of four hours of direct care per day. Ford said the previous average was 2.75 hours.

To achieve this standard, thousands of workers will need to be hired, and that initiative will begin “in earnest, right now,” said Ford.

Two Quebec regions — Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Chaudière-Appalaches — are moving into Quebec’s highest state of alert for COVID-19, joining Quebec City, Montreal, Laval and several other regions labelled “red zones” by the province.

Quebec, which has seen the most cases of any province or territory, on Monday reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases. According to a COVID-19 tracking tool maintained by Quebec health officials, there were 499 people hospitalized, with 81 in ICU.

In Manitoba, people are seeing new restrictions as the province tries to slow the spread of COVID-19 after a record number of new cases over the weekend. The Winnipeg area, now under the province’s highest alert level, has several new temporary restrictions around gathering size and business capacity.

Premier Brian Pallister on Monday urged people to reduce their contacts and follow the rules, noting that he’d be announcing further details on stepped-up enforcement measures later this week.

Pallister said the provincial government is also giving “serious consideration” to implementing a curfew.

“We’re all sensitive to the fact that most of us are doing the right thing, and restricting the freedoms of anyone is a sensitive issue,” Pallister said as he took questions about the province’s response. “But we’re also knowing that the cause of much of our problem is errant behaviour — it’s people who aren’t doing the right thing.”

WATCH | Manitoba doctors warn of dire situation in hospitals:

Manitoba doctors have warned the government for a second about the critical situation inside the province’s hospitals as the COVID-19 epidemic in the province gets further out of control. Renewed restrictions go into effect Monday, but some fear is it’s too little, too late. 2:06

The province reported 312 new COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported in the province since the novel coronavirus emerged to 6,034. As of Sunday, there were 120 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 18 in intensive care. The province’s test positivity rate stood at 8.9 per cent, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard.

Saskatchewan reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking five days in a row where the number of new cases has topped 60. The province has reported 25 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials in British Columbia and Alberta don’t provide updated figures over the weekend. In Calgary, a hospital is facing COVID-19 outbreaks in three units. In Vancouver, people gathered in the downtown entertainment district on Saturday night to celebrate Halloween, despite warnings from public health officials to avoid large groups.

Nova Scotia reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, saying the new cases were related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

In New Brunswick, there were no new cases reported on Monday.

There were no new cases reported on Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador or Prince Edward Island, which has no active cases.

There were no new cases reported in Yukon, the Northwest Territories or Nunavut over the weekend.