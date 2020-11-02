Continuous Composites Opens a New Manufacturing Facility with Industry Leaders at Their Side

Article content continued

Güdel, a manufacturer of high-precision machine components, partners with Continuous Composites to scale CF3D technology, utilizing their TrackMotion Floor 50-foot linear rail for accuracy, efficiency, and rigidity.

These dynamic corporations are coming together to develop real customer applications, including advancing CF3D for one of their strategic customers, the Air Force Research Laboratory.

“These partnerships were mutually selected, us choosing them and them choosing us, knowing that by joining efforts, CF3D technology will rapidly scale to the next phase of its capabilities,” states Tyler Alvarado, Continuous Composites CEO. “Our new facility allows us essential access to research and development that is completely in stride with a powerhouse team of strategic partners and customers.”

An unveiling of the newly launched demonstration facility will debut at Formnext Connect 2020 during the virtual event on November 10-12. To join and connect with Continuous Composites and their partners, Siemens and Sartomer, visit their virtual booths using this link.

About Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites, established in 2015 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, owns the world’s earliest granted patents on Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®). Offering the most advanced composites and additive manufacturing solution, CF3D redefines mainstream manufacturing. The CF3D process leverages the power of composite materials with a 3D printing process to reduce the high cost, long lead times, and design constraints found in traditional manufacturing. CF3D elevates the use of composites by bringing tailorable, snap curing thermoset materials solutions to new applications. To learn more, visit www.continuouscomposites.com.

