Continuing Success at Bearspaw Golf Club

Article content

CALGARY, Alberta — Bearspaw Equity Ventures Ltd. (“BEVL“), the owner of Bearspaw Golf Club, is pleased to announce the finish of a successful inaugural golf season under the new ownership group and that all contracts for the remaining work on the new clubhouse have now been successfully awarded, committed funding is in place and completion is scheduled for spring 2021 and the opening of the 2021 golf season. Demolition of the old clubhouse will likely occur before year end. The new clubhouse will help position BEVL to achieve its plan to once again make Bearspaw Golf Club one of the premiere private golf clubs in Calgary and Western Canada.

BEVL is an Alberta private corporation, with former members of Bearspaw Country Club Ltd. holding, together as a group, the largest share position. BEVL purchased the assets of Bearspaw Country Club Ltd. out of receivership in October 2019, which receivership resulted from significant cost overruns with respect to the new clubhouse and the inability to raise sufficient funding to cover the same.

Memberships are available by contacting Liz Tong at [email protected] or at (403) 274-9488. Information regarding Bearspaw Golf Club and memberships can be seen at www.golfbearspaw.com.

For further information regarding this press release or Bearspaw Golf Club, please contact David Richardson, CFO at [email protected] or at (403) 618-4277 or Brad Farris, Director at [email protected] or at (403) 616-0757.

