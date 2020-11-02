Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence no longer Heisman Trophy favorite

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is no longer the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at multiple sportsbooks.

According to BetOnline.ag, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones now is the favorite to win college football’s most prestigious award. He’s followed closely by Ohio State QB Justin Fields. Lawrence clocks in at third.

Here are the exact odds for the top three:

Mac Jones — +125 Justin Fields — +150 Trevor Lawrence — +250

Lawrence originally was the favorite to win the award, but he tested positive for the coronavirus last week and missed Saturday’s game against Boston College. He’ll miss his second game of the season this week when the Tigers take on Notre Dame.

The 21-year-old has been impressive this season despite missing last week’s contest. Lawrence has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns against two interceptions. One of his best performances came against Georgia Tech when he tossed five touchdowns and 391 yards in the first half.

While Lawrence has been good, it’s not surprising to see Jones take over as the award favorite. The Crimson Tide junior QB has completed 78.5% of his passes for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns against two interceptions. Similarly, it’s not hard to see why Fields is closely behind Jones. The Buckeyes passer has completed 87.3% of his passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns in two games this season.

With the college football regular season stretching into December this year for some conferences, a date for the Heisman Trophy presentation has not been announced.