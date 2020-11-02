China’s tech independence, emissions drive could cut growth to 3%

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

© . People eat lunch at a terrace restaurant near the CCTV building in the Central Business District (CBD) following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing

LONDON () – China’s push to achieve technological self-reliance and become carbon neutral could see its economic growth halve to an average of 3% over the next decade, credit rating agency S,amp;P Global said on Monday.

China flagged its aim to become technologically independent and achieve major breakthroughs in core technologies by 2035 on Thursday in a communique of the fifth plenary meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s central committee.

It ensures the goal will be at the heart of the five-year plan for 2021-2025 to be issued next March, and along with an earlier commitment to become carbon neutral by 2060, “will be felt globally” S,amp;P said in a new report.

“If China succeeds in pursuing these strategies, the global economy will undergo a fundamental realignment, starting now”.

For China itself “the price of greater self-reliance will, almost surely, be slower economic growth” the report said, as beneficial network effects of diverse supply chains would be stifled.

In a “downside scenario” where a sustained effort to achieve self-reliance saw, initially at least, a “less-than-stellar” return on the stepped-up investment required, China’s real GDP growth could fall to 3% on average between 2021 and 2030.

That would be less that half the 6-8% of recent years and below S,amp;P’s current base case forecast for 4.6% growth over the next decade.

“A sustained decline in growth, lower than the consensus expects, may indeed be the price for self-reliance. We do not yet know if the government would be willing to pay it,” S,amp;P said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR