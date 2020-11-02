China says to take measures to safeguard Chinese journalists’ rights after U.S. visa rule By

BEIJING () – China’s foreign ministry said on Monday it will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese journalists, in response to the U.S. delaying visa renewals for Chinese reporters.
China urges the United States to stop the political crackdown on Chinese journalists, Wang Wenbin, spokesman with the ministry told at a news briefing.
