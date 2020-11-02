China expects sales of NEV to make up 20% of total new sales by 2025 By

© . Charging cable is seen hooked to a car at a charging point for electric vehicles in Beijing
BEIJING () – Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) in China, the world’s biggest auto market, will jump to 20% of overall new car sales by 2025 from just 5% now, the state council said on Monday.
NEVs include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. The industry expects China to sell around 1.1 million NEVs this year.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.