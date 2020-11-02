Chargers trade former All-Pro DB Desmond King to Titans

King is in the final year of his rookie contract, and it makes more sense for the team to trade him now instead of potentially having him walk in free agency. The cornerback and punt returner is due $1.1 million for the rest of the season, so he’s very affordable under the salary cap.

In 2018, King got All-Pro votes at both defensive back and punt returner. He hasn’t been as effective since then, but he’ll certainly help the Titans, who are first in the AFC South.

In six games this season, King has one sack, 19 solo tackles and one quarterback hit.