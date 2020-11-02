Chargers’ Anthony Lynn addresses another blown lead

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is not happy with his squad after they blew another double-digit lead on Sunday, which marks the fifth time they’ve done so this season.

The Chargers fell to the Denver Broncos 31-30 on a one-yard toss from Drew Lock to K.J. Hamler on the final play of the game. Los Angeles had a 24-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but they gave up 21 points in the final frame to drop to 2-5 on the season.

While Lynn was frustrated discussing his team’s lack of success following the loss, he revealed that he won’t be making any changes just yet. In fact, he said the team just needs to figure things out moving forward.

“It’s not time to make those changes,” Lynn said, according to ESPN’s Shelley Smith. “This is what we have, this is our staff, these are out players. So right now, what we gotta do as a group is figure this out — why we’re blowing these leads that we’re getting, and why we’re not finishing games, like we need to, in the fourth quarter. We did it last week, and we didn’t do it this week. It’s too soon for changes right now.”

The Chargers also blew double-digit leads to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in Weeks 4 and 5 and then blew a 16-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 before bouncing back to win. Los Angeles also blew an 11-point lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 to lose in overtime.

While rookie quarterback Justin Herbert tossed two interceptions on Sunday, he’s actually been pretty solid through six games this season despite owning a losing record. The Oregon product has completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,820 yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions.

His completion percentage is actually better than Josh Allen, Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, among others. Herbert also has more passing yards than Ben Roethlisberger, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton. His 15 touchdowns on the season are tied with Roethlisberger, Mayfield and Deshaun Watson.

Quite frankly, Herbert hasn’t been the problem, and if Lynn wants his team to turn things around, he’ll have to fix his defense.