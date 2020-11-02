Cecile Richards: ‘Women will decide this election’

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Kamala Harris could take on a few different roles in a Biden administration, Cathy Engelbert reflects on how the WNBA pulled off its bubble, and women will decide this election. Go get your Monday.

– The deciding vote. “Women will decide this election.”

It’s a prediction that has drawn the attention of pollsters, candidates, and journalists alike over the past several months. From the oft-discussed white women who helped push President Trump to victory in 2016 to the Black women who have proven so critical to the Democratic Party to 2020’s remarkable efforts to turn out the Latina vote—the simple statement encompasses a lot.

In a op-ed published in the final days—or depending on when you’re reading this, hours—before Nov. 3, Cecile Richards and Amanda Brown Lierman, cofounder and managing director, respectively, of the women’s political organization Supermajority, make the argument one more time.

“We believe that when we bring women together across race, age, geography, and background, they can change the direction of this country,” write Brown Lierman and Richards, who is the former president of Planned Parenthood. “And that’s exactly what’s happening right now.”

Before election results come in, they point out a few numbers that are already clear. Women have donated,nbsp;$2 billion,nbsp;to federal candidates, including $33.4 million to Biden and $8.7 million to Trump. A,nbsp;record-breaking,nbsp;number of women are again running for office.

“The world is finally waking up to the fact that women are not a special interest group,” the Supermajority duo write. “We’re the majority of this country.”

The pair reference a recent New York Times piece that features women sharing how they’re voting in their own words. See those diverse views here, and read the rest of the op-ed here.

