Cayman Islands introduce regulations for virtual asset service providers By Cointelegraph

Cayman Islands introduce regulations for virtual asset service providers
The Ministry of Financial Services of the Cayman Islands Government announced that it has commenced a regulatory framework for virtual asset service providers, or VASPs.
In an Oct. 31 press release, the ministry claimed that the move had strengthened the country’s “ability to regulate and attract persons and entities that deal with virtual assets as a business.”
