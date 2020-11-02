Cash Money Rapper 9lokknine Arrested Again On Weapons Charges

Cash Money rapper 9lokkNine has been arrested in Orlando, Florida, on weapons charges for the second time in a month.

The rapper is facing several charges, including possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a shorthanded gun, rifle or machine gun.

Earlier this year, the embattled rapper was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges.

He was hit with five counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, as well as one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

