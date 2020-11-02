Cash Money Rapper 9lokknine Arrested Again On Weapons Charges

Cash Money rapper 9lokkNine has been arrested in Orlando, Florida, on weapons charges for the second time in a month.

The rapper is facing several charges, including possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a shorthanded gun, rifle or machine gun.

Earlier this year, the embattled rapper was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges.

He was hit with five counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, as well as one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

A woman who lives at the home where the shooting occurred told officers she and three of her children were in the living room watching TV when her other daughter ran into the room, yelling, “Get down, get down.”

The woman told police she covered her children on the floor as bullets rained down on the house. Fortunately, no one was hurt.