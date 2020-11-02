Cardi B Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset

Things are looking up for Cardi B and Offset. The “I Like It” rapper decided to call off her divorce from Offset nearly two months after she filed the paperwork at an Atlanta courthouse in September.
The Migos superstar lavished Cardi with some expensive gifts for her 28th birthday and the pair were later seen reconciling at her birthday party.
“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” she told her fans on social media. “And it’s really hard to have no dick. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”
In two Twitter audio clips, Cardi also revealed why she initially filed for divorce from the father of her two-year-old daughter, Kulture.
“If I want to go to an extreme to teach a fucking lesson and fucking file for divorce, I could do that,” she said. “It’s my life. I’m not getting no fucking abuse.”
Like Cardi said, it’s her life and she’s free to do exactly what she wants! So we’ll just be over here sending best wishes to this cute little trio.
