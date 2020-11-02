Cardano Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By .com

Cardano Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.089271 by 22:14 (03:14 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 11.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 5.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $2.824368B, or 0.72% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.089041 to $0.093097 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.52%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $781.929631M or 0.89% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0890 to $0.1033 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 93.39% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $13,356.6 on the .com Index, down 2.76% on the day.

was trading at $378.95 on the .com Index, a loss of 5.90%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $248.880371B or 63.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $43.059381B or 11.05% of the total cryptocurrency market value.