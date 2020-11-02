Canadian gaming convention EGLX going digital, starts November 10

Toronto gaming convention Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience (EGLX) announced plans to host a digital event this fall instead of the usual in-person convention.
Unsurprisingly, the reason behind the change is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The EGLX Digital 2020 event will take place from November 10th to 13th online. The EGLX website describes it as a “four day extravaganza of world premieres, unique performances and thrilling competitions.”
Some EGLX features include the Rising Stars competition, which hopes to discover the next “gaming superstar.” According to EGLX, the semi-finals will take place live on Twitch on November 10th and 11th with the finale coming November 13th. Further, Canadian Twitch streamer xQc will judge the finale.
Speaking of xQc, the streamer will join other top gaming talent, including Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly and more on November 13th for an invitational celebrity tournament with one lucky fan.
Other events include Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown, a tournament in the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale. Several teams will duke it out to win $15,000. The Warzone Showdown will take place on November 12th.
Aside from gaming events, EGLX will feature a number of variety events. On November 10th, for example, professional athletes including Philadelphia Eagle’s corner back Darius Slay, San Francisco 49ers’ corner back Richard Sherman, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and the Griffin Brothers, twins who play for the Seattle Seahawks, will face off in video games while talking about sports.
Also on the 10th will be the first-ever Sims Resource Fashion Show. Sims Resource is tool for adding custom content to Sims games. Designer Louise Goldin will showcase her Sims-exclusive designs live at the show.
Those interested can learn more about EGLX Digital 2020, the events happening and more on the EGLX website.
Image credit: EGLX Facebook page