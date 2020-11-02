Busta Rhymes Claims His ‘Verzuz’ Battle With T.I. Would Be ‘Uncivil A**-Beating’

WENN/JLN Photography

Prior to this, the Atlanta hip-hop star angered Busta after he turned down his rap battle invite, claiming that the Brooklyn-bred rapper was too old to go against him in a song battle.

Busta Rhymes believes that T.I. should be grateful for not going against him in a “Verzuz” battle. During his appearance on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning”, Busta claimed that he would easily beat down Tip, who previously turned down his challenge for a song battle.

“Let’s be clear. You said that you didn’t think me and T.I. would be a good ‘Verzuz’,” Busta told Ebro in the Friday, October 30 episode. “Direct response to that: Neither do I. It would be uncivil, that a**-beating.”

Referring to Fat Joe, Busta went on to say, “But what I’m saying is, I never asked to do a ‘Verzuz’ with T.I. That’s my brother and I love him, but I never asked to do a ‘Verzuz’ with him. Joe Crack was telling me that I see what was going on between him and [50 Cent]. And when 50, you know, kind of brushed him off, did I also hear this thing that T.I. was expressing about his issues with New York MCs.”

“[Joe] asked me if the opportunity to do a ‘Verzuz’ against T.I., would I do it? Motherf**king right,” Busta said on Hot 97. “And that don’t just go for T.I., that goes for any artist from any timeframe, any era of hip-hop.”

“T.I., it is intriguing to me that you have such a concern with New York MCs,” the Brooklyn-bred rapper said. “I wanna understand what that’s about. But, from one brother that loves you to my brother that knows I love him, I’m begging you to step in the ring with me. I’ma bust yo a** … Come on T.I., let’s have fun.”

“I worked hard throughout these years, man, and I’ve been very consistent throughout these years. And I speak from a place of pride,” he continued. “I’m speaking from a place of being very clear of the fact that I’ve earned my right … to be very, very confident. I’m not speaking from a ‘stroking my own ego’ place, but I don’t think anybody can actually have a problem with me actually stroking my own ego if I chose to. Because I’ve earned it–justifiable so. Bust anybody’s ass on any stage, don’t matter who was the lineup … Bust anybody’s a** on whatever record that I had to be on….”





Prior to this, T.I. turned down Busta’s rap battle invite because the latter was too old. “Busta’s one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man,” Tip responded to the challenge. “I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much.”

Busta was quick to hit back at Tip. “It’s okay to let people know that you backed down from this ‘Verzuz’ offer. It’s okay, Tip. You’ve ‘respectfully declined.’ I guess that’s the fancy way to say that you turned down this ‘Verzuz’ battle,” the Brooklyn rapper said in his video. “You want to talk about generational gap? That’s a very respectful way of not saying that you don’t really want to sit in the smoking section with me and that you actually just turned down the opportunity to do this ‘Verzuz’ battle with me. It’s cool, Tip. You can say it, King of the South!”