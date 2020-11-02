Buchanan Technologies (MWS) Recognized in the Midmarket Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America’ Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buchanan Technologies, a leading provider of managed IT services, today announced Buchanan Technologies (MWS) has been recognized by Gartner in the Midmarket Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America,’ marking Buchanan’s first year to be recognized as a Notable Vendor.

“We consider our recognition by Gartner as confirmation of our mission to enable customers to unlock the power of information to improve business performance,” said Stephen Sweett, president of Buchanan Technologies. “We continue to deliver innovative IT solutions to our clients across all facets of our business for an enhanced customer experience, and look forward to building on our existing capabilities in addition to developing new service offerings in the future.”

Buchanan Technologies provides managed services, service and helpdesk solutions, field services, cloud services, staffing services, and IT project support to clients ranging from SMBs to enterprise organizations in the US, Canada, and Europe.

For more information, you can access a complimentary copy of the full September 2020 report here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com.

Media Contact:

LaRessa Cox, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

972-910-7544