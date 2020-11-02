Buccaneers ‘shocked’ by Antonio Brown’s physical condition

Antonio Brown is set to make his NFL return on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and it appears he’s in good condition to do so.
According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were “shocked” by Brown’s physical condition. He entered the team’s practice facility ready to go, and Bruce Arians will be ready to use him immediately.
The Tampa Bay offense will pose a significant challenge for the Saints defense this weekend. With Tom Brady, Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Ronald Jones, Scotty Miller and Leonard Fournette, among others, the Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the league.
Tampa Bay is set to take on the New York Giants on Monday, but even on a short week of rest, Brady and the Bucs will be looking to avenge their Week 1 loss to Drew Brees and the Saints.
