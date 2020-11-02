Bollywood stars send across heartfelt messages to Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

It is a special day for Bollywood fans as Shah Rukh Khan celebrates yet another birthday. Although we won’t see a large crowd gathered outside his home or even a fancy Bollywood birthday bash, people have gone all out in showing their love for the superstar on social media. Apart from fans, several Bollywood stars took to digital platforms to send across their messages to Shah Rukh Khan on his special day. Here’s what they had to say.



Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I’ve known, @iamsrk! Wishing you happiness and great health always! ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/6oEW8xSm5A

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 2, 2020









Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage wid u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will alwys pray for ur good health & happiness pic.twitter.com/U1V4BTNnXh

— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 2, 2020









Happy Happy Birthday Shah Rukh @iamsrk âÂ¤ï¸Â Big Hug! Stay Fabulous ♥ï¸ÂðÂÂ¯ðÂÂ«. We All Love You! God Bless! @ManishaDRatnani @DabbooRatnani #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/w22v35GkfN

— DABBOO RATNANI (@DabbooRatnani) November 2, 2020