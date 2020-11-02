Blockchain-related hacks have declined in 2020 By Cointelegraph

Report: Blockchain-related hacks have declined in 2020
The amount of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related hacks has been decreasing over the course of 2020, a new report claims.
According to data analyzed by VPN provider Atlas (NYSE:) VPN, the number of hacks in the first half of 2020 dropped more than three times compared to the same period in 2019. The data is part of a report released by Atlas VPN on Oct. 28.
