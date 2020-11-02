Beyonce Under Fire For Showing ‘Too Much Booty’ In Vogue Pics!!

Beyonce is on the cover o the December issue of Vogue Magazine, and has learned that the pictures are drumming up a bit of controversy.
First the good – Beyonce looks AMAZING in all the pictures. The 40 year old Bey looks gorgeous, and her body is flawless.
Now the bad. Some of Beyonce’s fans think that he pics are a little “too sexy”, especially for a mother of 3. They are worried that the way the fashion mag over-sexualized her – a Black woman – may have ramifications.
Here are the images from Vogue, the first two images are the ones that are drumming up the most controversy:
BEYONCE SHOWS HER BUTT CRACK – THIS PIC IS THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL
FIRST PIC SHOWS BEYONCE LIFTING ONE LEG UP . . . AND SPREADING HER LEGS
HERE”S A PIC OF BEYONCE LOOKING SUTE IN A SILVER DRESS
BEYONCE HAD THREE KIDS . . AND IS STILL SHAPED LIKE THIS
BEYONCE WEARS A VERY FLATTERING GREEN DRESS
What do you think, are her fans overreacting?