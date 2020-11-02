Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals 2020: What To Expect

With the holidays almost here, you need to cut back on your chores so you can find more time to relax with your family. Getting a robot vacuum can eliminate one chore from your list and these Black Friday deals will help you find the right robot vacuum, at the best price. There won’t be a better time to take advantage of these Black Friday robot vacuum deals so get ready to start shopping now!

What Black Friday robot vacuum deals to expect

Black Friday will bring sales on all sorts of robot vacuums from brands like iRobot, Eufy, Shark, and more. iRobot Roombas will probably see the most sales, with discounts running as high as $200 off, so be sure to keep track of them with these Black Friday Roomba deals. During Prime Day 2020 the iRobot Roomba i7+ was marked down by $200 and the iRobot Roomba 692 was discounted by as much as $120. Both these deals will go live again during Black Friday, with other Roomba vacuums getting discounts ranging between $50-$200 — maybe even more. If you prefer Eufy RoboVacs we also expect to find deals on them up to $100 off. Shark will also add deals to the mix. You can also already buy the Shark IQ Cleaning Robot for $499 — down $100 from its original price of $599. This deal will definitely be around for Black Friday and it’s possible that you might get this particular robot vacuum at an even higher discount. Other brands like Roborock, Ecovacs, and Samsung will also slash their prices up to $400 off.

What Black Friday robot vacuum deals we saw last year

Last year, as expected, most sales were on iRobot Roomba vacuums. The iRobot Roomba 960 saw a $250 price cut and other Roombas like the Roomba e5, Roomba i7+, and the Roomba 670 all received discounts ranging between $100-$200 off. Other popular brands like Ecovas, Eufy, and Shark also discounted their robot vacuums. You could buy the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmmo 610 for only $219 — that’s $430 off of its original price. With Shark robot vacuums you could save as much as $200 and with Eufy you could get up to $100 off. We even saw Samsung discounting their Powerbots by $500. The Powerbot R9250 received a $500 price cut and the Powerbot R7040 got $200 off in discounts. Almost every big brand brought out big sales on robot vacuums, and this year should hopefully see similar Black Friday robot vacuum sales.

Should you buy a robot vacuum on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Most shopping during Black Friday 2020 is going to be online as shops will continue to enforce limited occupancy guidelines due to the pandemic. This means that a large amount of Cyber Monday sales will actually go live by Black Friday itself. With popular products like robot vacuums, it’s always better to be early to the party. Start shopping during Black Friday itself, especially if you see a sweeping deal on a robot vacuum. If there is a better deal come Cyber Monday, you can always return the goods you don’t want. Big retailers like Best Buy and Amazon have extended holiday policies in place, so anything bought during the holiday season can be returned till the end of January.

The best robot vacuum deals happening now

Black Friday season is still a few weeks away but it’s never too early to start finding sales. You’ll be able to find all sorts of Black Friday smart home deals, including those on robot vacuums. Here are the best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals currently available if you’re looking to start your holiday shopping now.

