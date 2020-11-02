Bears WR Wims suspended two games for punching Saints CB

The Chicago Bears will be without wide receiver Javon Wims for two games after he punched New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson twice on Sunday.
The NFL announced Monday that Wims has been suspended two games for his actions against Gardner-Johnson. He’ll miss the Bears matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.
Wims’ punches stirred both benches, and it’s possible that other players will be fined, though there have been no reports of other discipline handed out by the league as a result of the incident.
As for why Wims punched Gardner-Johnson in the first place, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Wims told team officials that Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped out his mouthpiece, prompting the punch.
Wims was a seventh-round pick by the Bears in 2018 out of Georgia. In 28 career games, he’s accumulated 27 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns.
