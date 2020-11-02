Bears Wide Receiver Javon Wims Ejected From Sunday’s Game After Punching Saints Defensive Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Sunday’s football game with the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints was definitely an interesting one. Especially when an entire fight broke out during the third quarter.

In the now-viral video, Javon can be seen walking up to Chauncey on the field and tapping him on the chest before punching him right in the face. Seconds later that led to a huge brawl. Javon was ejected shortly after and the Saints went on to win 26-23.

The exact reason behind the altercation is unknown, however, NFL reports that a likely fine and possible suspension could follow next.

View this post on Instagram

NBC Sports reports that Bears coach Matt Nagy said, “We’ve talked to him and told him that that’s not how things go here. One of Javon’s strengths is his character – who he is as a person. He’s since apologized, but that’s not … you don’t have that. There’s no part of that in this game. Again, I still haven’t seen it, but from what I’ve heard, it’s not good. That’s not how we roll here. We’ll be talking to him.”

View this post on Instagram

