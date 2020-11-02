Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.40% By .com

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.40%



.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were AMP Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.80% or 0.150 points to trade at 1.680 at the close. Meanwhile, CSR Ltd (ASX:) added 5.67% or 0.250 points to end at 4.660 and Boral Ltd. (ASX:) was up 5.48% or 0.250 points to 4.810 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Avita Therapeutics Inc (ASX:), which fell 5.06% or 0.300 points to trade at 5.630 at the close. Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.62% or 0.120 points to end at 2.480 and Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.58% or 0.12 points to 2.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 926 to 393 and 271 ended unchanged.

Shares in Avita Therapeutics Inc (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 5.06% or 0.300 to 5.630.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.49% to 24.498 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.21% or 3.95 to $1883.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 4.47% or 1.60 to hit $34.19 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 3.93% or 1.49 to trade at $36.45 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.33% to 0.7003, while AUD/JPY fell 0.26% to 73.40.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 94.198.