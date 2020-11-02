Australia breaking news today, live coronavirus updates and latest headlines November 3, 2020:

Fast food chain Burger King has taken a rather unusual step: calling on customers to order from archrival McDonald’s, as well as a number of other competing restaurants.

The company’s UK arm tweeted a statement Monday asking consumers to support their local fast food outlets during the coronavirus pandemic, whether they are Burger King or not.

“We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment,” read the tweet, which names KFC, Subway and Domino’s Pizza, as well as other chains.

“So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru.”

Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John and Leon also get a mention, as do independent food outlets.

“Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing,” reads the message.