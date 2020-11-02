Apple’s Dark Sky Weather App Gains Improved Location Search and Other New Features

Apple in March purchased popular iOS weather app Dark Sky, and has begun integrating the Dark Sky features into iOS with the release of iOS 14. The Dark Sky app, priced at $3.99, continues to be available, and today Apple released an update for the app.



Dark Sky version 6.8.5 features a new extra large watch complication to be used with watchOS 7, and it includes improved location search with more suggested and relevant results to make it easier to find just what you’re looking for.

There’s also a new location icon to indicate when Precise Location has been disabled in the ‌iOS 14‌ Privacy settings, and there’s a fix for an issue that could cause a duplicate forecast page after moving it from Recent Searches to Saved.

Apple in ‌iOS 14‌ introduced real-time minute-by-minute precipitation readings for the Weather app, which is something that Dark Sky specializes in. The Weather app also now supports severe weather events and provides details on when there will be a significant shift in weather coming up.