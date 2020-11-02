Apple Working on Redesigned Mac Pro With Smaller Form Factor and Apple Silicon Chip

As part of the transition to Apple Silicon, Apple is designing a new Mac Pro that has a smaller form factor, reports Bloomberg. The new ‌Mac Pro‌ is said to have a design that looks like the current design, but in a more compact enclosure that’s “about half the size.”



It is not known if the new ‌Mac Pro‌ will replace the current model or will be sold alongside the current ‌Mac Pro‌, which was introduced last year. From Bloomberg:

Apple engineers are currently developing a new ‌Mac Pro‌ that looks like the current design at about half the size. It’s unclear if that Mac will replace the current ‌Mac Pro‌ or if it’s an additional model. Apple’s chip designs could help the company reduce the size of its computers due to increased power efficiency, but the current ‌Mac Pro‌ is large, in part, to fit components like additional storage drives and graphics chips.

The new ‌Mac Pro‌ is not set to come out in 2020 and will presumably be released in 2021 or 2022. Apple is planning to move all of its Macs to ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips instead of Intel chips, but the company expects that process to take two years.

Next week’s event is expected to see Apple unveil a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, and 13-inch MacBook Air, all of which will be equipped with ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips.