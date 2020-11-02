Anthony Van Dyck euthanised after breaking down in 2020 race at Flemington

One of the pre-race favourites of the Melbourne Cup, Anthony Van Dyck, was euthanised after sustaining a fractured fetlock.

The horse was seen being loaded into an ambulance at the track according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The horse, carrying 58.5 kilograms during the race, was trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by star jockey Hugh Bowman.

It’s understood Bowman dismounted the horse before a horse ambulance arrived for further assessment.

Racing Victoria’s integrity chief Jamie Stier issued the following statement after the race.

Anthony Van Dyck goes down (Channel 10)

“It is with sadness that we confirm that Anthony Van Dyck had to be humanely euthanised after sustaining a fractured fetlock during the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington,” Stier said.

“The horse received immediate veterinary care, however he was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained.

“Our sympathies are extended to the owners of Anthony Van Dyck, trainer Aidan O’Brien and all his staff who cared for the horse and are greatly saddened by their loss.”