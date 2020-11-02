All Upcoming Star Wars Movies and Shows

A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far, far away, there was only the Star Wars movie franchise for the sci-fi saga’s fans — no television shows, animated series, or tie-in projects to keep excitement high between big-screen adventures.

That fantastic universe created by George Lucas has expanded in some big ways in recent years with spinoff films, TV shows (both animated and live-action), and new chapters of the cinematic series. Keeping track of what’s on the horizon in the Star Wars universe can be a daunting task, so we’ve compiled a list of all the Star Wars movies and television series you can look forward to in the near future, beginning with the most recent news and announcements.

The Mandalorian

A live-action Star Wars television series was one of the franchise’s long-rumored projects, dating back more than a decade, and it was finally realized when Disney recruited Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau to write and produce The Mandalorian for Disney+, Disney’s exclusive streaming platform.

Set seven years after the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian follows the adventures of bounty hunter Din Djarin as he travels the outer reaches of the galaxy. Pedro Pascal (Narcos) plays the title role in the series, which quickly became a viral hit thanks to the introduction of an adorable character commonly known as Baby Yoda (but officially known as “The Child”). The first season of the series premiered in November 2019, and season 2 of The Mandalorian debuted October 30, 2020. A third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

The mere mention of a Star Wars holiday special is likely to make some fans twitch nervously, but Disney hopes to erase bad memories of the original, much-maligned 1978 TV special by giving fans a new, holiday-themed Star Wars story — this time, with a Lego spin. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere November 17 on streaming service Disney+ and will feature characters and cast members spanning the entire saga.

Like the 1978 holiday special, the story will bring several popular characters from the Star Wars films to Kashyyyk, the home world of the Wookiees, in order to learn about and celebrate the annual holiday known as Life Day. Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Rose, and of course, Chewbacca, will all make the journey, which will also involve a mysterious adventure that will have Rey encounter Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and other famous Jedi throughout history.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie

After Academy Award winner Taika Waititi (above) directed the final episode of season 1 of The Mandalorian, the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit filmmaker became the subject of some early reports suggesting he was in talks to direct a Star Wars movie. Those reports were confirmed on Star Wars Day (May 4), with Disney and Lucasfilm indicating that Waititi would not only direct an upcoming film, but would also co-write the movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the Oscar-nominated co-writer on war drama 1917. No further details about Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie or its release date have been given.

Female-led series from Russian Doll creator

Reports of a new series with a female-led cast first began circulating in April, with Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland attached to write and serve as showrunner on the project. Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed the project on Star Wars Day, May 4, and indicated that the series will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Additional details are scarce — and somewhat unofficial at this point — but the Russian Doll creator’s Star Wars series is reportedly set in a part of the sci-fi saga’s timeline that hasn’t been explored yet.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Plans for an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff have been rumored since Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, but now it’s official: Old Ben will finally get the spotlight in a Disney+ miniseries.

Ewan McGregor will return to show what happened to Obi-Wan during his time as a hermit on Tatooine with a “familiar mechanical co-star” at his side. Deborah Chow, who directed episodes of Jessica Jones and Better Call Saul in addition to some of the most popular episodes of The Mandalorian, will direct the limited series from a script penned by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword screenwriter Joby Harold. Production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is expected to begin in 2021.

J.D. Dillard’s Star Wars movie

Little is known about the Star Wars movie announced in February that will pair Sleight director J.D. Dillard with Luke Cage and The Defenders writer Matt Owens. It’s unknown whether the project is intended for the big screen or for streaming service Disney+, but reports suggest J.D. Dillard’s Star Wars movie will involve the planet Exegol — the hidden planet used by the Sith that was introduced in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Untitled Cassian Andor series

Another live-action Star Wars show announced for the direct-to-consumer Disney+ streaming service, the untitled Cassian Andor series doesn’t have an official title yet, but it does have Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actors Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk reprising their roles from the 2016 film.

Luna will once again play rebel spy Cassian Andor, while Tudyk will voice his droid sidekick, K-2SO. The series will explore the characters’ early adventures during the formative years of the Rebellion. Filming was expected to begin in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be pushed to 2021. There’s no premiere date set for the series at this point.

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movies

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will bring his talents to the Star Wars universe for an upcoming movie — and possibly more.

The arrangement was announced in September 2019, and unconfirmed reports indicate that Feige already has a high-profile actor in mind for the “wave” of projects he’ll produce for Lucasfilm. There’s no word yet on when we’ll see Kevin Feige’s Star Wars projects or any details about what form those projects will take.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars spinoff trilogy

Lucasfilm was so enamored with writer-director Rian Johnson’s Episode VIII — The Last Jedi that the studio tapped him to work on an entirely new trilogy outside the episodic Star Wars franchise. Little is known about the setting — or expected release date — of Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy at this point, but it’s reported to focus on characters who have little or no connection to the Skywalker bloodline.

Given how polarizing The Last Jedi was, one thing seems certain: A full trilogy steeped in Johnson’s convention-defying take on the Star Wars universe will give audiences plenty to talk about.

Third anthology movie

The subject of a third Star Wars spinoff movie has been the focus of countless rumors. Initially, Disney wanted to alternate between the episodic films and spinoff “anthology” movies and release a Star Wars film every year, but after Solo failed to meet Disney’s expectations, those plans were put on hold.

Rumors that began in 2015 have pegged bounty hunter Boba Fett as a candidate for his own movie. Reports resurfaced in May 2018 claiming that Lucasfilm was moving forward with the project and that Logan director James Mangold was reportedly attached. However, plans for the Boba Fett movie were scuttled in October 2018 once cameras were rolling on The Mandalorian series.

Star Wars Detours

Way back in 2012, an animated series — titled Star Wars Detours — was announced at Star Wars Celebration VI, then quickly shelved. The series is a comedic take on the Star Wars universe, created by Robot Chicken‘s Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. According to a Reddit AMA with Green in 2014, the duo produced 39 full episodes and 62 finished scripts, but the Disney acquisition of Lucasfilm gummed things up, and the show never saw the light of day. In June 2018, though, Lucasfilm filed a trademark for Detours, indicating that the series might be coming out of the mothballs after all.

The Game of Thrones creators’ series

In February of 2018, Lucasfilm announced another series of Star Wars movies that were to exist outside of the previous films. These would be written and produced by the Game of Thrones TV series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, with the first set of episodes set to come in 2022.

This new series would fall nicely into the post-big-screen hiatus left by the end of Rise of Skywalker. Even though the writers signed a promising $250 million development deal with Netflix, the writers, unfortunately, made an announcement about the project’s cancellation in October 2019.

