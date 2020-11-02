90 Day Fiance DARCEY Breaks Up w/ Her Latest Fiance, Georgi

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva is single again, has confirmed, after she called it quits with Georgi Rusev.

The 90 Day Fiance veteran all but confirmed the split in a now-deleted post.

It all started, has learned, when Georgi shared a throwback photo of himself and Darcey during their first date in Miami. While he appeared nostalgic about the happy memory, Darcey didn’t feel the same way.

The Darcey & Stacey star said her body language suggests she’d rather not be in the picture with the Bulgarian model.

Darcey Silva bluntly told Georgi Rusev to take her off his page. This suggests that the 90 Day Fiance celeb doesn’t want anything to do with him anymore. It came as a surprise since she used to gush about him all of the time.

Look: