49ers trade Kwon Alexander to Saints for Kiko Alonso, draft pick

Another defensive player has been dealt ahead of the NFL’s Tuesday trade deadline.
The San Francisco 49ers have traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
San Francisco signed Alexander to a four-year, $54 million deal as a free agent in 2019. He missed eight games last season with a torn pectoral, but returned for the postseason to help the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.
Alexander has missed the past three games this season with an ankle injury. He has 30 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in five games.
