49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out indefinitely with ankle sprain

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out indefinitely due to the high ankle sprain that he first suffered in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Garoppolo originally missed two games and was initially replaced by Nick Mullens, who filled in for Garoppolo in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It’s possible Garoppolo could undergo season-ending surgery to repair the injury.

Garoppolo attempted to play through discomfort after he tweaked the ankle during the Seattle game. He completed 11-of-16 passes for 84 yards with an interception before he went to the locker room.

Mullens is in his third season and has completed 70.4% of his passes this season for 852 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Additionally, All-Pro tight end George Kittle is expected to miss up to eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.

As ESPN’s Bill Barnwell explained, the 49ers might have millions of reasons to part ways with the signal-caller affectionately known as “Jimmy G” after the season: