19 Celebrities Dressed As Other Celebs For Halloween 2020

2.
And Jason Aldean was Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic.
3.
Kendall Jenner was Pamela Anderson from Barbed Wire (and also reminded everyone to vote on November 3rd).
4.
Ciara was Meg Thee Stallion.
5.
She also dressed up as Nicki Minaj…
7.
Yung Miami was Lil’ Kim at the 1999 Source Hip Hop Awards:
8.
Jennifer Lopez was Madonna in her “Like a Virgin” era.
9.
Saweetie was Destiny’s Child à la “Bootylicious”.
10.
Christine Quinn was Christina Aguilera in her “Dirrrty” era.
11.
Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion were Ciara and Missy Elliot in the “1, 2 Step” music video.
12.
Glenn Close was Donald Trump, and made sure to remind everyone she was voting Biden-Harris.
13.
Nikita Dragun was “Toxic” Britney Spears.
14.
Ryan Destiny was Lauryn Hill on the cover of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
15.
Skai Jackson was Foxy Brown on the cover of her Ill Na Na album.
16.
Tamron Hall was Diana Ross.
18.
Doja Cat was Tyra Banks on ANTM:
19.
Lizzo was everyone’s favorite new celebrity, the VP debate fly….
20.
…and finally so was Janelle Monet.
