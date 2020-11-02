15 awesome quotes of Shah Rukh Khan from Filmfare interviews



Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit, charm and the way he effortlessly emotes on screen. The superstar has been in the industry for many decades and has never ceased to be relevant. He has given Bollywood several hits over the years and characters that are etched in the memory of movie lovers. Shah Rukh has given many interviews over the years that have brought his fans closer to him and gave them a glimpse of the superstar’s beliefs and thinking. So on his 55th birthday today, we thought about lining up the best quotes from all his Filmfare interviews over the years. Here’s our treat for every SRK fan out there, sit back and scroll through…





February, 1993

“Granted that I’m stylish but then I’m not a method actor. I’m Shah Rukh Khan first and then the character I play.”

October, 1994

“Girls don’t turn me on. I’m not gay but I don’t get carried away by just a beautiful face.”

November, 1994

“Nothing has changed. I’m still as cheerful, pompous and arrogant. I still believe I’m the best.”

March, 1995

“Once, I was insanely possessive about my wife. I’d get irritated even if she spoke to a six-year-old boy. Today I’ve eased up. I’m more secure.”

January, 1995

“I love walking in the rain with Gauri. But she refuses to get wet because we could catch a cold. So I drag her into the shower.”

July, 1995

“I’m waiting for the day when they’ll say, ‘Do it the Shah Rukh way’. Right now they’re doing it the Amitabh Bachchan way.”



August, 1996

“For Mani Ratnam I’d drop everything, including my pants.”

May, 1998

“I need money for my bungalow and my son’s future… If that means plugging everything from colas to condoms, that’s fine by me.”

January, 1999

“I’d like to believe there’s a little of Hitler and Napoleon in me. Even if I try, I can’t be as selfless as Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa.”

December, 1999

“Yes, I’m self-centred, egoistic and selfish. Ha!”

February, 2002

“Asking me if I’m bisexual is as insane as asking me, ‘Don’t you fall in love with your heroines?’”

June, 2002

“Being Shah Rukh Khan comes with a price tag.”

November, 2002

“I’d die if people didn’t recognise me. I would not be able to walk on the road if people didn’t mob me. That’s what I work for.”

November, 2012

“No other guy can romance better than me.”

August, 2013

“One day I said let’s call friends over and my kids told me, ‘You don’t have friends Papa’.”