Zego, which provides real-time communication tools for enterprises and runs a Zoom-style videoconferencing service called TalkLine, raises $50M led by Tencent (Zheping Huang/Bloomberg)

Zego, which provides real-time communication tools for enterprises and runs a Zoom-style videoconferencing service called TalkLine, raises $50M led by Tencent — – Zego offers real-time voice, video technology solutions,nbsp; — Rival Agora raised $350 million in U.S. listing this year
Zheping Huang / Bloomberg: