Young Jenna 13 Going On 30 Halloween Costume TikTok

Somehow, Jennifer Garner and Christa B. Allen are not the same person.
Christa B. Allen, who played Young Jenna in 13 Going on 30, has an excellent TikTok account, which she frequently uses to make content based on the iconic movie.
She previously went viral by almost perfectly recreating Young Jenna’s ’80s outfit.
This year for Halloween, she outdid herself by taking on one of Adult Jenna’s looks worn by Jennifer Garner.
And, let me say, it is so spot on.
A shot for shot cinematic parallel.
If you did a double take because you thought for a moment you were looking at Jennifer Garner, I do not blame you!
Before you ask, yes, Christa also gave us her own version of the film’s “Thriller” dance number.
As if that weren’t enough, Christa also took a second to perfectly respond to a slightly shady comment on her costume, quoting an original line from the movie.
Clearly, Christa is the winner of Halloween 2020, don’t you agree?
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.