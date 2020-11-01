Wise, a fintech startup that partners with other companies so that they can offer business bank accounts to their own customers, raises $12M Series A (Romain Dillet/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Romain Dillet

Wise, a fintech startup that partners with other companies so that they can offer business bank accounts to their own customers, raises $12M Series A  —  Fintech startup Wise has raised a $12 million Series A round.  The company offers business bank accounts with an interesting go-to-market strategy.

