Romain Dillet / :
Wise, a fintech startup that partners with other companies so that they can offer business bank accounts to their own customers, raises $12M Series A — Fintech startup Wise has raised a $12 million Series A round. The company offers business bank accounts with an interesting go-to-market strategy.
Wise, a fintech startup that partners with other companies so that they can offer business bank accounts to their own customers, raises $12M Series A (Romain Dillet/)
Romain Dillet / :