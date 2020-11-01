Whoopi Goldberg Forced ‘Sister Act’ Bosses to Address Pay Disparities

Buena Vista Pictures

The co-host of ‘The View’ says she made herself absent from filming by feigning sickness in order to get the ‘Sister Act’ producers to address the pay disparities.

Whoopi Goldberg forced “Sister Act” producers to address pay disparities among the cast by taking days off “sick.”

The actress starred as Deloris Van Cartier in 1992’s “Sister Act”, which depicts a lounge singer who is forced to join a convent after being placed in the Witness Protection Program, and its 1993 sequel “Sister Act 2: Back In the Habit“.

Speaking during the Vulture festival this week (ends01Nov20), the 64-year-old “The View” host revealed that in order to show producers that the nuns on set deserved greater pay, she made herself absent from filming.

“The ladies hadn’t gotten everything I thought they should have gotten – the nuns,” she explained. “They were older women. They were women who I felt…should be able to go and have dinner and not be worried about paying hotels or whatever it was.”

To fight the wage gap, Whoopi admitted she “fell ill for a day or two” until the producers took notice and promptly resolved the issue, raising the fee for the nuns who were aged up to 82 years old.

“I got sick,” Whoopi shared. “I would never go on strike. But if my coughing and sneezing coincided with our brief problem… they fixed it and it was great.”

The star previously told fans she’s “working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back” for a third “Sister Act” movie.

Of why the third installment of the popular comedy films didn’t come a lot sooner, Goldberg explained, “For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it.” But those movie execs have apparently changed their minds as the 64-year-old added, “… and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it.”