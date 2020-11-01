Who is Ben DiNucci? Cowboys turn to rookie backup QB after Andy Dalton injury

Exit Andy Dalton. Enter Ben DiNucci.

The Cowboys have been dealt some terrible luck with quarterbacks this year, first losing Dak Prescott to a devastating ankle injury, and in Week 7, losing Andy Dalton after a nasty hit to the head in the third quarter of their matchup vs. Washington.

In steps rookie quarterback DiNucci. You may be asking: Di-who-cci? Well, here’s what you need to know about the seventh-round man currently taking snaps for the Dallas Cowboys.

Who is the Cowboys’ backup QB?

Picked in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Ben DiNucci is getting a taste of his first real action in the NFL after Andy Dalton sustained an injury in their Week 7 matchup vs. the Washington Football Team.

DiNucci started his college career at Pittsburgh in 2015, playing in 11 games between 2016 and 2017 after redshirting his freshman season. In 11 regular season games with Pittsburgh, DiNucci raked in over 1,100 yards throwing, six touchdowns to seven interceptions. He was named starter in 2017 after Max Browne (former USC quarterback who transfered to the Panthers) sustained a season-ending shoulder injury (history repeats itself).

Following the 2017 season, DiNucci announced his decision to transfer, ending up at James Madison University, where he’d etch his name into the record books, ranking high for several school records:

Tied third in completions (479)

Fourth in passing yards (5,716)

Fourth in passing touchdowns (45)

Sixth in pass attempts (687)

Seventh in total offense (6,718)

As a senior, DiNucci had his best year, starting all 16 games and completing over 70% of his passes, scoring the ball through the air 16 times. He helped lead James Madison to the FCS Championship Game, where they would be upended by Trey Lance and North Dakota State.

In 2019, he was named an American Football Coaches Association first team All-American. The Cowboys would select DiNucci in the seventh round (231st overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, making the team as the backup to the backup for the 2020 season.

DiNucci, 23, is listed at 6-2 and 210 pounds, and made one appearance in 2020 already vs. the Arizona Cardinals, taking three snaps in the game.