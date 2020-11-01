White Sox hire HOFer Tony La Russa as manager

The Chicago White Sox turned back the clock in an attempt to win their next World Series.

Chicago announced on Thursday that the club hired Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as its next manager. The 76-year-old, who recently served as a senior advisor with the Los Angeles Angels, hasn’t managed in the big leagues since he guided the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.

After general manager Rick Hahn parted ways with manager Rick Renteria and pitching coach Don Cooper, he told reporters his ideal candidate for the main opening would “be someone who has experience with a championship organization in recent years.”

He has that in La Russa, who signed a multi-year deal with the White Sox and worked with the Boston Red Sox from 2017-2019. Boston won the 2018 World Series.

“We are extremely excited about the future of this team,” Hahn said in the team’s official statement. “As we showed in 2020, this is a young, talented club that we expect to only grow better and better in the coming years. Adding in a Hall of Fame manager who is recognized as being one of the best in the history of the game, we are a step closer to our goal of bringing White Sox fans another championship.”

Along with the 2011 title, La Russa won the Fall Classic with the Oakland Athletics in 1989 and also with the Cardinals in 2006. He is third all time in managerial wins with 2,728.

“While I have had other inquiries about managing since retiring, this opportunity with the White Sox brings together a number of important factors that make this the right time and the right place,” La Russa said. “The on-field talent is amazing, and the front office, led by Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, has done everything necessary to create an atmosphere of long-term success. All of those factors aligned to make this a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited to get going as soon as possible by building a coaching staff and getting to work.”

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, not everyone within the White Sox is thrilled with the hire.