What can Sydneysiders and NSW residents expect this summer, with dams nearly at capacity?

Heavy rainfalls over the past week have helped nudge water levels at Warragamba Dam up to 97 percent capacity.

It is seemingly a of plenty for Sydney’s water supply, with the La Nina effect expected to continue into summer, bringing a wet season for eastern Australia.

The situation is in stark contrast to the grim outlook that was facing Sydney’s water supply a year ago.

As we headed into Christmas last year, Warragamba Dam was sitting at 43.9 per cent capacity – a 15-year low not seen since the heart of the Millennium Drought.

An aerial view of Warragamba Dam taken last month. (James Brickwood)

Level 2 water restrictions had been introduced in Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra and there was talk of level 3 restrictions coming within months. Watering the garden could only be done with a bucket – before 10 am and after 4pm.

The topic of conversation at water coolers – because we were all at the office then – was all about what rainwater tank you should buy and how to pump grey water from the washing machine onto your garden.

So where are we at now with water restrictions, given the sharp reversal in dam levels? And what can we expect heading into this summer?

Current water restrictions in Sydney

Those in Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra are currently on level 1 water restrictions and have been since the beginning of March.

Under level 1 restrictions, you can water your lawns before 10am and after 4pm with a hose, as long as it has a trigger nozzle and is not left unattended.

But you can’t hose down hard surfaces such as concrete, paths and driveways.

A man waters his garden with a hose in Sydney’s Vaucluse. (Louise Kennedy)

Standard sprinklers and watering systems are also not allowed. Even on hot days you can’t put your kids under the sprinkler to cool off.

You can, however, wash your car, again provided your hose has a trigger nozzle.

Washing bins with high-pressure equipment and trigger nozzle is also allowed.

For new and existing private swimming pools you can only top up or fill using a hand-held hose between 5pm and 10am.

What is the next step for easing water restrictions?

Despite the current plentiful supply – dam levels for greater Sydney are at 94.7 percent -it’s looking likely level 1 water restrictions are here to stay for at least another month.

A review of existing water management actions in Sydney was scheduled for December, a spokesperson for Water Minister Melinda Pavey told last week.

The main concern at the moment was the water quality coming out of Warragamba Dam, the spokesperson said.

“Water restrictions help curtail demand by around 65ML per day, which takes pressure off the filtration plant to provide clean water from Sydney’s dams which have been impacted by bushfires and heavy rainfall,” the spokesperson said.

Dr Ian Wright, a water quality expert and senior lecturer at Western Sydney University, said if the government decided to ease water restrictions the next step would be to employ water wise guidelines, rather than finable offences.

Warragamba Dam as it looked in May last year. (Wolter Peeters)

The guidelines would most likely call for residents to follow similar water saving techniques to what are currently enforced with restrictions – such as using a hose with a trigger nozzle and limiting use to mornings and evenings.

Dr Wright said there was a danger the current wealth of water would mean Sydneysiders and the State Government failed to learn the lessons it needed for water conservation and management.

“We are the driest inhabited continent. We are in of plenty right now but that is veneer thin. We really do have a battle. We have the risk of climate change providing less water,” he said.

Long term, Sydney would do well to introduced tiered pricing for its water, like other major Australian capital cities had done, rather than relying on the blunt stick of restrictions, he said.

What about the rest of NSW?

Many NSW regional towns have also seen good rainfalls in their dams and eased water restrictions accordingly.

In Dubbo, the Burrendong Dam is now at 47 percent, after plunging to 3 percent by the end of last summer. Like Sydney, water restrictions in the town are now at level 1.

There, the local Warrumbungle Shire Council took the unprecedented action of raising water restrictions in Coonabarabran to level 6, the highest possible step.

A bone dry dam near Coonabarabran in 2018. (Jess Taylor)

This meant the town’s 3000 residents were unable to wash their cars, clean their windows, or water their gardens with anything other than recycled water.

Now, Coonabarabran has no water restrictions for the first in three years.

But there are still some regional areas where people are living with strict water rationing.

In Tamworth, up until yesterday, level 4 water restrictions were in place.

With the Chaffey Dam now reaching 30 percent capacity, the area will now move to level 3 restrictions from today.