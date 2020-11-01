WATCH LIVE | D-day for DA as new leader set to be announced

The DA will today elect its new leader after it concludes a two-day virtual conference. The election comes six months later than scheduled, and will conclude a tumultuous for the party, underscored by former leader Mmusi Maimane’s departure, a poor showing at the 2019 elections and the exiting of key members.

The battle lines were drawn as early as August when leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli challenged other frontrunner John Steenhuisen to a public debate, charging that Steenhuisen represented a “status quo” in the party, whereas she feels she would bring about a fresh direction.

