Victorian Ambulance involved in crash with patient onboard at Seaford

A Victorian Ambulance has been involved in a collision with another vehicle in Melbourne overnight.

Shortly after 6:30pm yesterday, the ambulance collided with another vehicle on the Nepean Highway at Seaford.

The ambulance was in the process of transporting a patient with a medical condition when the crash occurred.

Following the collision a second ambulance was called to transfer the patient to Frankston Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

No paramedics onboard the original ambulance suffered any injuries and the single occupant from the other vehicle was transported to The Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

Ambulance Victoria’s Executive Director of Clinical Operations Associate Professor Mick Stephenson said the paramedics involved were able to complete their duties despite the stressful situation.

“Thankfully, the paramedics on board were not injured in the collision overnight and were able to care for their patient,” Mr Stephenson said.