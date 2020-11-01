Tua Tagovailoa gets win in first start for Dolphins

The Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami has officially begun, and the rookie quarterback led the Dolphins to victory in his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Miami moved to 4-3 on the season with a 28-17 win over Jared Goff and the Rams. However, Tagovailoa didn’t necessarily impress in his first start for Brian Flores’ squad, but he did enough to get the job done.

The 22-year-old started off the day with a fumble, but he completed 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. Myles Gaskin recorded a rushing touchdown, while Jakeem Grant returned a punt 88 yards for a score.

Tagovailoa likely will continue to improve as he gets more comfortable in the Dolphins lineup, and he’ll have a great opportunity to lift Miami to a 5-3 record next week against the Arizona Cardinals, who are 5-2 on the year with young quarterback Kyler Murray.